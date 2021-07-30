Tokyo 2020: Triathlon - Mixed Relay results
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|Difference
|1
|Great Britain
|1:23:41
|2
|United States
|1:23:55
|+0:14
|3
|France
|1:24:04
|+0:23
|4
|Netherlands
|1:24:34
|+0:53
|5
|Belgium
|1:24:36
|+0:55
|6
|Germany
|1:24:40
|+0:59
|7
|Switzerland
|1:25:27
|+1:46
|8
|Italy
|1:26:23
|+2:42
|9
|Australia
|1:26:27
|+2:46
|10
|Spain
|1:26:31
|+2:50
|11
|Hungary
|1:26:43
|+3:02
|12
|New Zealand
|1:26:53
|+3:12
|13
|Japan
|1:27:02
|+3:21
|14
|ROC
|1:27:13
|+3:32
|15
|Canada
|1:27:21
|+3:40
|16
|Mexico
|1:28:53
|+5:12
|Austria
|DNS