Tokyo 2020: Triathlon - Mixed Relay results

RankCountryTimeDifference
1Great Britain1:23:41
2United States1:23:55+0:14
3France1:24:04+0:23
4Netherlands1:24:34+0:53
5Belgium1:24:36+0:55
6Germany1:24:40+0:59
7Switzerland1:25:27+1:46
8Italy1:26:23+2:42
9Australia1:26:27+2:46
10Spain1:26:31+2:50
11Hungary1:26:43+3:02
12New Zealand1:26:53+3:12
13Japan1:27:02+3:21
14ROC1:27:13+3:32
15Canada1:27:21+3:40
16Mexico1:28:53+5:12
Austria DNS

