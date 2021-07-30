Tokyo Olympics: Triathlon mixed relay gold for Learmonth, Brownlee, Taylor-Brown & Yee

Great Britain finished 14 seconds ahead of the United States, while France secured bronze
Great Britain's Jessica Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee produced a superb performance to win the inaugural Olympic triathlon mixed relay.

It meant a triumphant Games farewell for Brownlee, who secured his first gold in his third Olympics after the 31-year-old announced in June he was "ready for a new challenge".

Britain's seventh gold in Tokyo came after Yee pulled clear in the 2km run having been briefly overtaken in the bike stage by France's Vincent Luis.

Britain finished 14 seconds ahead of the United States while France claimed the bronze medal.

"I was pretty scared taking over because the three before me had done the perfect race," Yee, silver medallist in the men's individual race, told BBC Sport.

After an excellent first leg from Learmonth, Brownlee broke away from the pack and individual women's silver medallist Taylor-Brown and Yee maintained the advantage to secure Britain's third triathlon medal of the week.

Having claimed bronze in London nine years ago and silver in Rio behind his brother Alistair, Brownlee finished fifth in the individual race on Monday.

But he played an important role as Britain clinched gold on Saturday.

"The Olympics, I've completed it," said Brownlee.

"It feels absolutely amazing. It's my third Olympics and I finally walk away with gold.

"We knew coming into this race there was a lot of pressure on us, we all had to race very well and do everything right and that's what we did."

Learmonth, a two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist, told the BBC: "I can't believe it. I was slightly nervous being in a team of Olympic medallists and I'm just so glad we executed a brilliant race."

Taylor-Brown established a 23-second lead at one stage during the third leg as she followed Brownlee's efforts.

"I just tried to not panic. Jonny gave me such a big lead," she said.

"I just knew I had a bit of time to chill out and not stress too much about it, as that's when things can go very wrong.

"I knew I had to give everything that last run lap and give as big of a gap as I could for Yee boy!"

Yee, who is making his Games debut, admitted he had to respond after being overtaken by Luis on the bike before pulling away during the run.

"I know my run's my strength so I just went for it," he added. "It's amazing to be here and do it with these great guys."

Yee previously represented Great Britain in the 10,000m at the European Championships in 2018 but trained with the Brownlee brothers in Leeds to develop as a triathlete.

However he suffered a serious crash on the bike in his first World Cup event in June 2017, causing a punctured lung and breaking ribs, vertebrae and a shoulder blade.

Comments

Join the conversation

72 comments

  • Comment posted by Never trust a Tory , today at 01:46

    What an entertaining event to watch, and a great performance by all four triathletes

    Congratulations Learmonth, Brownlee, Taylor-Brown and Yee, you were phenomenal👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Alistair BJ, today at 01:46

    Absolutely incredible by the GB triathlon team 🇬🇧 All four contributed excellently to the gold medal 🥇 Each time the pressure came on, they had the response needed 👌🏼 What a great post-race interview with Matthew Pinsent - excellent role models for young sports hopefuls 🤩 I was in tears during the medal ceremony!

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 01:42

    Superb stints from all 4, fully deserved their Gold. Yee pulled off a bit of a masterclass in that last leg, lulling Luis into thinking he could stroll past him, before bombing past on the final 2k run.

    Olympics? Completed it mate.

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 01:41

    Absolutely brilliant, these are true athletes producing the very best.

  • Comment posted by mivec88, today at 01:38

    Watched it live, got put through the mill on every leg. What a leg from Alex, never panicked when he got overtaken on the bike. BRAVO Team GB.

  • Comment posted by ToxicCarFume, today at 01:38

    Just hearing the Nigerian female 100m sprinter has been thrown out due to a positive drugs test. Heck! What is it with some of these sprinters? Why can they not just stay off the juice?

    • Reply posted by xenosys2005, today at 01:45

      xenosys2005 replied:
      Won't be the last either. Probably screwed up her micro-dosing pre-event.

      Few of those 100m women are definitely on the juice.

  • Comment posted by Reading1966, today at 01:38

    Brilliant performance by all 4 of them. Best moment of the Olympics.

  • Comment posted by cotteekid, today at 01:38

    One of the best Olympic events I have ever watched, four magnificent athletes.. well done be so proud of yourself 👏

  • Comment posted by Leggy Peggy, today at 01:35

    That was tense. Well done to all 4 of them. Yee-hah.

  • Comment posted by ToxicCarFume, today at 01:34

    Well that was worth watching. No bottling. All 4 pure class.

  • Comment posted by Jose, today at 01:33

    Fantastic, been a huge fan of the Olympics since 1984 and that was one of my favorite moments ever. Congrats to the fab four.

  • Comment posted by fredasboss, today at 01:31

    Fantastic. Great race to watch and great result. What an excellent team. Xxxx

  • Comment posted by kezart, today at 01:28

    This was a fantastic event to watch. So proud of all 4 of them. All the hard work and training these guys put in paid off brilliantly. Was on the edge of my seat all through it. Made my night.

  • Comment posted by Hobiecat, today at 01:27

    Oh my lord, heart rate went through the roof during the last cycle stage! What a race, great to see all the athletes congratulating each other, well done GB!

    • Reply posted by ToxicCarFume, today at 01:35

      ToxicCarFume replied:
      I checked my heart rate and it was 30% higher than normal resting.

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 01:26

    Wow just wow, all 4 were awesome

  • Comment posted by Just Saying, today at 01:22

    On well done the four of them, so so exciting to watch and so proud of them 🏊🚴🏃🏆

  • Comment posted by Elliot, today at 01:19

    My favourite event of the Olympics so far!
    Let's hope this event is here to stay!

    • Reply posted by ItsOnlyAGame, today at 01:29

      ItsOnlyAGame replied:
      Loving all the mixed relays. I slightly prefer the swimming medley as there’s a bit more in the tactics, but def a great addition to the Olympics 😀

  • Comment posted by deano123, today at 01:18

    Well done, sterling performance.

  • Comment posted by sabira, today at 01:16

    Outstanding

  • Comment posted by Tricky, today at 01:16

    That was so beautiful to watch, here's the real Fantastic Four.

