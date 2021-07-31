Tokyo Olympics: Judo - Mixed Team results
Final
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Japan
|v
|France
Bronze Medal B
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Israel
|v
|Russia Olympic Committee
Bronze Medal A
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Germany
|v
|Netherlands
Semi-finals
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Japan
|4-0
|Russia Olympic Committee
|France
|4-0
|Netherlands
Repechage
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Germany
|4-2
|Mongolia
|Israel
|4-2
|Brazil
Quarter-finals
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Japan
|4-2
|Germany
|France
|4-3
|Israel
|Russia Olympic Committee
|4-2
|Mongolia
|Brazil
|2-4
|Netherlands
Results from the Elimination Round of 16 can be found on the official Tokyo 2020 website.