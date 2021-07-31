Tokyo Olympics: Judo - Mixed Team results

From the section Olympics

Final

CountryResultCountry
JapanvFrance

Bronze Medal B

CountryResultCountry
IsraelvRussia Olympic Committee

Bronze Medal A

CountryResultCountry
GermanyvNetherlands

Semi-finals

CountryResultCountry
Japan4-0Russia Olympic Committee
France4-0Netherlands

Repechage

CountryResultCountry
Germany4-2Mongolia
Israel4-2Brazil

Quarter-finals

CountryResultCountry
Japan4-2Germany
France4-3Israel
Russia Olympic Committee 4-2Mongolia
Brazil2-4Netherlands

Results from the Elimination Round of 16 can be found on the official Tokyo 2020 website.external-link

Top Stories