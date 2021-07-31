Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Simone Biles has pulled out of Sunday's vault and uneven bars gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The four-time Olympic champion, 24, withdrew from Tuesday's women's team final as well as Thursday's individual all-around final saying she had to focus on her mental health.

The American is yet to decide if she will compete in the floor (2 August) and balance beam (3 August) finals.

A US Gymnastics statement said Biles would "continue to be evaluated daily".

It added: "After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars.

"MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth-highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the US alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second-highest score.

"We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances."

Biles scored her lowest Olympic vault score in the opening rotation before withdrawing from the team final.

She left the arena but returned to support her team-mates as the defending champions claimed silver behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

Team silver in Tokyo was Biles' sixth Olympic medal and took her tally of Olympic and World Championship medals to 30.

Afterwards, Biles said: "After the performance I did, I just didn't want to go on. I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now.

"We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do.

"I don't trust myself as much anymore. Maybe it's getting older. There were a couple of days when everybody tweets you and you feel the weight of the world.

"We're not just athletes. We're people at the end of the day and sometimes you just have to step back."