Emma Wilson was making her Olympic debut for Great Britain

Great Britain's Emma Wilson celebrated a bronze medal on her Olympic debut in the women's windsurfing event at Tokyo 2020.

The 22-year-old was already guaranteed a medal after winning four of her 12 races heading into Saturday's final.

In a tense final leg, Wilson needed a boat between herself and China's Lu Yunxiu to claim silver, but her opponent stayed close and eventually took the gold medal.

Rio 2016 champion Charline Picon of France won the race to take silver.

At the end of the physically challenging race, all three jumped into the water and raised their arms together to toast their achievements.

Wilson's mother, Penny, was world windsurfing champion in 1986, 1990 and 1991, and represented Great Britain at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics, though did not finish on a podium.

In BBC commentary, two-time Olympic gold medallist Shirley Robertson said world number four Wilson had joked in the build-up to the Games she was fed up with "always finishing fourth".

She was in second place in the standings on Friday after a superb run of performances and said it was her "dream" to win an Olympic medal.

Wilson's points total was not enough in the end to hold off Picon for silver, despite a strong effort in the final, down-wind leg as the finish line approached - but that medal dream came true.