Caeleb Dressel has won his second individual gold medal of the Games

American Caeleb Dressel set a world record to win the men's 100m butterfly as he gained his third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old touched home in 49.45 seconds - although was pushed late on by Kristof Milak of Hungary, who finished just 0.23secs behind. Noe Ponti of Switzerland took the bronze.

Fellow American Katie Ledecky won the 800m freestyle gold for the third successive Olympics, while Australian Kaylee McKeown took gold in the women's 200m backstroke.

Meanwhile, Great Britain claimed a fourth swimming gold at an Olympics - the first time in 113 that they have won so many - by setting a world-record time to take victory in the inaugural 4x100m mixed medley relay.

The British quartet of Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin won in three minutes 37.58 seconds.

Big names shine in the pool

It has been a disappointing Games so far for the American swimming team, with eight gold medals - only half of their total from Rio 2016.

But on the penultimate day in the pool, their biggest names provided plenty to cheer about.

Dressel, 24, was fastest out of the blocks in the 100m butterfly final and while Milak came back hard to narrow the gap down the straight, the American never looked in danger.

"It took a world record to win the Olympic final. And I don't think it happens that often in the Olympics," Dressel said.

"My plan was go out quick, and then hold on. I didn't even die. He [Milak] just came home really well."

It is Dressel's second individual gold of the Games after his victory in the 100m freestyle. He also won gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Ledecky, meanwhile, won her sixth Olympic gold with victory in the 800m freestyle.

She finished in a time of 8:12.57 as she got the better of Ariarne Titmus, who claimed silver, with Simona Quadarella taking bronze.

Australian Titmus beat Ledecky in the 200m and 400m freestyle.

While Titmus had to settle for silver, there was gold for her team-mate McKeown, who completed the backstroke double with a perfectly timed swim.

Canada's Kylie Masse, who had led for the first 150m, took the silver with Australian Emily Seebohm earning the bronze medal.

