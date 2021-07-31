Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Kathleen Dawson picked up Scotland's second relay swimming gold of the Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old from Kirkcaldy opened the backstroke leg in the 4x100m mixed medley, with the Great Britain team winning in a world record time.

However, there was more disappointment for shooter Seonaid McIntosh, who missed out on a place in the 50m rifle (three positions).

Swimming - Beyond 'wildest dreams' for Dawson

Dawson, who finished sixth in the 100m backstroke final on Tuesday, appeared to slip off the wall at the start before fighting back with a strong swim.

Team-mates Adam Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin went on to dominate the rest of the race, which was was won in three minutes 37.58 seconds.

"I wasn't going to let them bully me, I was going to swim my own race and it didn't matter if it was two guys or two girls I was up against," said Dawson. "It's unbelievable what we've done. I couldn't have imagined it in my wildest dreams, honestly."

On her first-leg performance: "I'm not quite sure what actually happened. I usually try and go in streamlined, with arms above my head but they were kind of separated, I think. Maybe it was to do with having the two boys next to me.

"I think I managed to hold my ground at the end and put out a decent performance for the guys... and girl!"

Team GB now have for swimming golds in Tokyo - their highest tally since 1908.

Shooting - McIntosh misses out on final

McIntosh missing out on a place in the final of the 50m rifle (three positions) came as a real surprise.

The 25-year-old went into the event ranked number one in the world but finished in 14th place with a total of 1167 points, five short of the 1172 total needed for eighth.

McIntosh, who has three World Cup medals to her name, started slowly at the Asaka shooting range and was 24th after the kneeling position, working her way up to 15th following the prone section.

She was sixth at one stage after a great start to the standing round but could not keep up the momentum.

Rugby Sevens - Fourth again for GB

A Great Britain squad, which included Hannah Smith & Lisa Thomson, missed out on a medal, repeating the fourth place finish from Rio 2016.

France won a tense semi-final 26-19, while Fiji claimed the bronze with a 21-12 victory.

Sailing - Dobson to contend for medal

Charlotte Dobson and partner Saskia Tidey have qualified for the medal race of the women's skiff 49er FX.

The pair finished 15th, fourth and 18th in their three outings on Saturday to progress fifth overall after 12 races. The Britons' 81-point tally is eight adrift of a podium place.