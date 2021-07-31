Last updated on .From the section Olympics

The Olympic Village is situated on Harumi Island in Tokyo

Two Georgian silver medallists were told to leave the Olympic Games for taking a sightseeing trip in Tokyo.

Leaving the athletes' village for non-Games purposes is against measures designed to protect against Covid-19.

Japan has extended a state of emergency in the city following a surge in cases.

"We took away accreditation as we believe going out of the athletes' village for sightseeing is something that should not happen," said Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masanori Takaya.

Takaya told a briefing on Saturday that an unnamed person or people had had their accreditation revoked, but did not give further details.

However, the Georgian Olympic Committee later confirmed that two of its athletes - both judoka - were no longer allowed on Olympic premises.

They added the pair had already left Japan after finishing their events, in line with rules which state athletes must leave the country within 48 hours of competing.

A Georgian official told AFP news agency that silver medallists Vazha Margvelashvili, 27 and Lasha Shavdatuashvili, 29, had left the compound to meet "one of their good acquaintances" who lives in Japan.

"No-one stopped them at the exit, so they thought that they could go outside. They wanted just to have a bit of open air, to relax after a tough day of competition, after a tough lockdown period."

The medals won by the pair were among four for Georgia's judoka at the Games, including another silver and a gold.

Earlier this week, Japanese media reported that two Georgian athletes had been spotted taking photographs at Tokyo Tower.