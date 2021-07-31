Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain's women's sevens side fell just short of a medal for the second Olympics in a row as a fast, strong Fiji squeezed out a 21-12 win in their bronze-medal match.

Fiji's Alowesi Nakoci scored two first-half tries, with Reapi Ulunisau adding a breakaway score after the break.

Megan Jones scored twice in reply, but ultimately an impressive Fiji proved too good.

Great Britain lost to Canada at the same stage of the Rio 2016 tournament.

Great Britain's men's side also finished fourth in their Tokyo campaign.

Both men's and women's sides lost their funding in August. Although a short-term deal with the National Lottery was agreed in December, their preparations have been badly disrupted through a series of Covid lockdowns.

