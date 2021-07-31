Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Kevin Durant is a two-time Olympic gold medallist

Kevin Durant became the highest-scoring player in Team USA history as they booked a quarter-final spot at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Brooklyn Nets forward, 32, finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the USA beat the Czech Republic 119-84.

That takes his Olympic career total to 354 points from three Games, putting him ahead of Carmelo Anthony's 336.

Team USA will discover their quarter-final opponents in Sunday's draw.

France, who beat the USA in the opening match, beat Iran 79-62 to finish top of group A, while Australia cemented their place at the top of group B with a 89-76 win over Germany.