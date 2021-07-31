Scottish shooter Seonaid McIntosh struggled with the windy conditions in the women's 50m rifle 3 position

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

"Heartbroken" world number one Seonaid McIntosh says a lack of competition during the Covid-19 pandemic was a major factor in her surprise failure to claim an Olympic medal in Tokyo.

The 25-year-old Scot missed out on the final in both her shooting events.

McIntosh was favourite in the 50m rifle three positions - her favoured discipline - on Saturday but was 14th in qualifying with eight going through.

"I'm a bit heartbroken, it did not go as hoped," the Edinburgh shooter said.

"It was not dreadful I guess, I was close to making the final but a lot of it got lost in a few ways and a few places. Some of it was amazing but it was not enough."

McIntosh had arrived in Tokyo as a leading candidate to win Britain's first medal of the Games last weekend, only to come 12th in qualifying for the 10 metre air rifle competition.

The daughter of Scotland's 1994 Commonwealth champion Shirley and fellow shooter Donald, and sister of former Olympian and Commonwealth gold medallist Jennifer, McIntosh felt a lack of competitive practice had left her rusty.

"I have shot better but I have had one competition since the end of November 2019, so I can't really complain with how I have gone," she said. "I feel today was a day when I needed more match experience but I haven't had that."

Having struggled early on, McIntosh fought back into contention in the final round but had left herself too much to do.

"I think I already knew there was no way I was getting in there, I was up against the time at the very end and was close to running out of it," she said.

"I was struggling with the wind. Some of the girls just shoot right through it but I am a little bit more cautious with stuff like that. Today it was back and forth and a bit tricky."