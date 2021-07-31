Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith failed to make the 100m final after clocking a below-par 11.05 seconds in the semi-final.

The 25-year-old, who ran 10.83 to take silver at Doha 2019, was third behind Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah and Swiss Ajla del Ponte.

It left her needing a fastest loser spot, but GB team-mate Daryll Neita took the final lane with a time of 11.00.

Asher-Smith missed her final warm-up event in July with a tight hamstring.

