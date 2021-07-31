Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Taylor-Brown gave a presentation about being a future Olympic champion when she was 10

It's been quite the week for triathlete Georgia Taylor-Brown.

After claiming a silver medal in the individual event at Tokyo 2020, the 27-year-old went on to win gold in the mixed relay alongside team-mates Jessica Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee.

For the Mancunian medallist, it was the culmination of a dream 17 years in the making.

Shortly after Saturday's success, her family were casting their minds back to a dream a 10-year-old Georgia had shared.

"One day I would like to be a triathlete and go to the Commonwealth Games or even the Olympics and win a medal," she wrote for a school presentation, pointing out her hobbies were swimming, cycling and running.

Her enthusiasm for the Olympics was clear to see before the mixed race, as Learmonth explained after they won gold.

"She was like, 'I just can't wait to race!' I thought 'oh my God' because I was not feeling the same," Learmonth laughed.

Taylor-Brown, who took the third leg of the race, added she "gave everything" in the event to realise that childhood dream.

"I just tried to not panic. Jonny gave me such a big lead," she said.

"I just knew I had a bit of time to chill out and not stress too much about it, as that's when things can go very wrong.

"I knew I had to give everything that last run lap and give as big of a gap as I could for Yee boy!"

The Olympic gold may be the biggest win of her career but she isn't unfamiliar with victory. Taylor-Brown would dominate races at Aldwyn Primary School in Audenshaw, Manchester - pictured below - at as young an age as eight.