Elaine Thompson-Herah became the second-fastest woman in history as she beat fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to defend her Olympic 100m title in Tokyo.

The 29-year-old ran 10.61 seconds, just 0.12secs short of the 33-year-old world record set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner.

Shericka Jackson completed a Jamaican one-two-three with a time of 10.76, 0.02 behind Fraser-Pryce.

Great Britain's Daryll Neita finished eighth in 11.12.

However, team-mate Dina Asher-Smith was missing from the final after she failed to qualify from her semi-final and then withdrew from the 200m.

