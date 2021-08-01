Last updated on .From the section Olympics

American Xander Schauffele clinched the men's golf gold medal on a nail-biting final day that has gone to a seven-way play-off for the bronze medal.

Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Great Britain's Paul Casey are in the sudden-death knockout for third, along with Japan's Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Open champion Collin Morikawa of the United States.

Schauffele's overnight lead was wiped out on Sunday before he birdied the 17th to win by one stroke on 18 under par at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini closed with an Olympic record 10-under-par round of 61 to finish in silver at 17 under.

The play-off knockout format will take place on holes 11, 18 and 10, in that order.

CT Pan of Chinese Taipei, Chile's Mito Pereira and Colombian Sebastian Munoz are the other players in contention.

Schauffele led by one shot heading into the final day and stretched that advantage to three strokes with a birdie-birdie start, adding two more before the turn.

But a flying finish from Sabbatini and a bogey for the American at 14 saw his lead wiped out as he approached the final stretch.

Schauffele took a penalty drop on that hole after leaking a drive into the bushes and then caught a branch on his downswing, escaping with just the one dropped shot.

The 27-year-old spoke before the Games about how his father and swing coach, Stefan, was a former German decathlete whose own ambitions of competing at an Olympics were ended when he was left blind in one eye after a car accident.

Schauffele responded to slipping into a tie for the lead by making a birdie on the 17th to move clear once more and looked set to realise his father's Olympic dreams.

There was a nervy, errant drive on the final hole but the world number five held his nerve to sink a gold medal-clinching par.