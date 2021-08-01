Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Australian Emma McKeon (second from left) became the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single Olympics

Australian Emma McKeon set a medal record in the pool and American Xander Schauffele clinched golf gold on a day of hot temperatures and frayed tempers at the Tokyo Olympics.

McKeon became the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single Games with two golds on Sunday, as a fascinating swimming competition drew to a close hours before the blue riband men's 100m final takes centre stage in the athletics.

With trackside thermometers showing 40C earlier in the day, those athletes seeking to take over Usain Bolt's Olympic sprint crown will hope conditions have cooled by the time they line up at 9.50pm local time (12:50 GMT).

It was heat of a different kind at the boxing, where French fighter Mourad Aliev staged a remarkable sit-in protest because he was angry after being disqualified.

And local patience is being tested after organisers said they were investigating athletes drinking alcohol in a park at the Olympic Village, the day after two Georgian silver medallists were told to leave the Games for taking a sightseeing trip in Tokyo, where Covid-19 cases are surging.

In tennis, Germany's Alexander Zverev was in sizzling form as he beat Russian Karen Khachanov in straight sets to take men's singles gold.

Meanwhile, hopes of seeing pre-Games favourite Simone Biles performing again in Tokyo were further dashed when the American withdrew from another final to leave just one more event in which she is still entered.

More golds for McKeon & Dressel on final day of swimming

Australia's McKeon outsprinted the field to win the 50m freestyle before helping Australia win the women's 4x100m medley relay as she joined Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi as the only swimmers to win seven medals at a single Olympics.

"It is an honour because I know I've worked so hard for it," she said.

American Caeleb Dressel, meanwhile, powered to victory in the men's 50m freestyle and swam an inspired butterfly leg in the men's medley relay to finish with five gold medals.

It meant the United States finished top of the swimming medal table with 11 golds, with Australian second with nine - the highest number they have won at a Games. Great Britain, meanwhile, also shone in the pool, leaving with four golds in their record haul of eight medals in total.

Zverev wins tennis gold as Bencic misses out on double

German world number five Alexander Zverev won the biggest title of his career with victory over Russian Karen Khachanov in the men's singles final.

The 24-year-old became the first German man to win an Olympic singles gold with a 6-3 6-1 win in just 79 minutes.

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, who won women's singles gold on Saturday, could not match that in the doubles as she and Viktorija Golubic were beaten 7-5 6-1 by Czech top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

It was the country's first tennis gold medal as the Czech Republic, having previously won as Czechoslovakia in 1988.

Gong wins shot put gold before 100m takes centre stage

There is a packed athletics schedule later in the day, when temperatures should be cooler with the weather once again a talking point in Tokyo.

The day will end with the men's 100m, which is a wide open event for the first time in years after the retirement of Jamaican Usain Bolt, who won successive golds in Beijing, London and Rio.

In the morning's action, Chinese world champion Gong Lijiao won the women's shot put gold with a personal best of 20.58m.

New Zealand's Valerie Adams became the first woman to win medals at four Olympics in a single field event by claiming the bronze, with American Raven Saunders picking up silver.

There are medals up for grabs in the men's high jump and women's triple jump before the 100m.

Biles withdraws again as Whitlock wins gold

The individual apparatus finals got under way without American gymnast Simone Biles, who pulled out of Monday's floor final having already withdrawn from Sunday's vault and uneven bar competitions to focus on her mental health.

Her replacement in the vault final, compatriot Mykayla Skinner, took the silver with Brazilian Rebeca Andrade - the all-around silver medallist - winning the gold.

In the men's floor final, Artem Dolgopyat won Israel's first Olympic gymnastics gold and only their second Olympic title in any sport after Gal Friedman's 2004 windsurfing win in Athens.

He finished level on points with Spain's Rayderley Zapata but won the tie-break with a higher difficulty score.

Britain's Max Whitlock retained his pommel horse title with a sublime performance.

Boxer protests against 'unfairness'

Mourad Aliev said he was protesting against the 'injustice' of his disqualification

The big talking point in the boxing ring on day nine of the Games was the sit-in protest by France's Mourad Aliev.

Unhappy that he had been disqualified for excessive use of his head in round two of his +91kg quarter-final against Britain's Frazer Clarke, the 26-year-old spent 30 minutes sitting on the ring apron after the fight, then left the arena before returning to the same spot.

"I sat down to protest against the unfairness for me," said Aliev, who had kicked the canvas and remonstrated angrily when hearing he had been disqualified.

"I prepared for these Games for four years. I really wanted to fight against the injustice, so that was my way to show that I don't agree with that decision."

Schauffele wins golf gold 'for dad'

American Xander Schauffele clinched the Olympic men's golf gold medal on a nail-biting final day that ended with a seven-way play-off for the bronze medal.

It was an emotional victory for the 27-year-old, who had spoken before the Games about how his father and swing coach, Stefan, was a former German decathlete whose own ambitions of competing at an Olympics were ended when he was left blind in one eye after a car accident.

"I really wanted to win for my dad. I am sure he is crying somewhere right now. I kind of wanted this one more than any other," said Schauffele, who won by one stroke on 18 under par.

Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini closed with an Olympic record 10-under round of 61 to finish in silver at 17 under, while CT Pan of Chinese Taipei finally claimed bronze on the fourth extra hole.