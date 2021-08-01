Last updated on .From the section Olympics

MyKayla Skinner had been preparing to head home having not qualified for an Olympic medal shot before Simone Biles' withdrawal

Team USA's MyKayla Skinner made the most of the chance given to her as a replacement for Simone Biles by taking silver in the women's vault in Tokyo.

Four-time Olympic champion Biles withdrew from the vault, and four other gymnastics events, to focus on her mental health.

That led to Skinner, who had been preparing to head home, getting the opportunity to realise her dream of winning an Olympic medal.

She grasped it with both hands, scoring 14.916 to finish behind Brazilian gold medallist Rebeca Andrade, with Yeo Seo-jeong of South Korea taking the bronze.

Meanwhile, Artem Dolgopyat won Israel's first Olympics gymnastics title by taking gold in the men's floor exercise.

Rayderley Zapata of Spain finished second and China's Xiao Ruoteng took the bronze.

Russian Nikita Nagornyy opened the final with his new triple back pike, but stumbled out of bounds and in the end finished with the seventh best score.