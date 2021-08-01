Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Aidan Walsh is the only athlete from Northern Ireland to have secured a medal so far in Tokyo

Ten days in Tokyo have been and gone, and what drama we have seen.

Despite the lack of spectators, the Olympics has delivered its usual abundance of storylines, heartwarming and heartbreaking moments, and sporting talent beyond the wildest imagination of most mere mortals.

The Games began with 31 Northern Irish athletes, 24 of whom have now completed their Olympic journey.

We saw Belfast boxer Aidan Walsh claim a brilliant bronze in the welterweight division before sadly withdrawing from his semi-final bout due to an ankle injury,

Walsh's boxing team-mate Kurt Walker impressed but agonisingly missed out on the podium, as did Rory McIlroy and team GB rowers Rebecca Shorten and Rebecca Edwards.

There were athletes who left bitterly disappointed too, including boxing captain Brendan Irvine who exited in the first round and rower Philip Doyle, whose men's doubles involvement with Ronan Byrne did not take off as they would have hoped.

Others went out and delivered national records or personal and season bests, like 3,000m steeplechaser Eilish Flanagan and swimmer Daniel Wiffen, which unfortunately weren't enough on the grandest stage of all.

A difficult moment for many who have had the Olympics in their mind for a long time but, as gymnast Rhys McClenaghan said, disappointment right now does not mean the end of the road.

The good news is that there is still plenty more to come, with six Northern Irish athletes chasing their Olympic dream between now and the end of the Games.

Reid eyeing track glory

Sprinter Leon Reid is set for his Olympic debut on Tuesday in the 200m heats, when the Commonwealth bronze medallist hopes to discover his PB-setting form of 2018 in an attempt to reach the semis, with the final the last event on the track on Wednesday.

At the Izu Velodrome, Dromore cyclist Mark Downey must wait his term alongside team-mate Felix English for the men's madison on Saturday, with the chance that he could also compete in the omnium.

After McIlroy's near miss, can Stephanie Meadow go one step further and book her spot on the podium with the women's individual stroke play beginning on Wednesday?

The Jordanstown native is representing Ireland alongside Leona Maguire, who will hope to carry her impressive recent form into Tokyo.

Then, on the final day of the Games and far away from Tokyo, Northern Ireland's last competitors will take their place in the field for the men's marathon in the northern city of Sapporo.

Paul Pollock, Kevin Seaward and Stephen Scullion, who is raring to go having reversed his decision to withdraw, will be on the start line on Sunday 8 August.