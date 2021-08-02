Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian - Team Eventing

From the section Olympics

Final Standings

Rank Country Total Penalties Medal 1 Great Britain 86.30 Gold 2 Australia 100.20 Silver 3 France 101.50 Bronze 4 Germany 114.20 5 New Zealand 116.40 6 United States 125.80 7 Italy 144.80 8 Ireland 177.00 9 China 209.60 10 Switzerland 339.40 11 Japan 258.50 12 Brazil 463.60 13 Poland 479.80 14 Sweden 744.30