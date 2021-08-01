Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Adam Peaty: Team GB star wins 100m breaststroke gold at Tokyo Olympics

British swimmer Adam Peaty is taking a month-long break from the sport to protect his mental health and recharge before a push for more success in 2022.

Peaty retained his men's 100m breaststroke title on the way to two golds and a silver at Tokyo 2020.

The 26-year-old has referenced the struggles of American gymnast Simone Biles and England cricketer Ben Stokes as reasons to strike a balance.

"It isn't a normal job. There is a huge amount of pressure," Peaty said.

"I'm taking a break because I've been going extremely hard for as long as I can remember. I've averaged two weeks off a year for the last seven years."

It means he will miss the International Swimming League, which starts next month.

Speaking to the Telegraph, external-link Peaty said the next three years leading into the Paris 2024 Olympic Games would be a "war of attrition" and stressed the importance of athletes protecting their mental health.

Next year will see World and European Swimming Championships, as well as the Commonwealth Games.

"Mental health matters and it is about getting the balance right at that elite level," Peaty said.

But he has been disappointed by some of the replies to the news on social media.

"Reading some of the comments in response to this is why we have such a stigma around mental wellbeing in sport," he said in a Twitter post.

"Money does not buy happiness. Unfortunately there are people out there who think they know you more than you know yourself."

American gymnast Biles, 24, withdrew from Monday's floor final, having pulled out of the women's team final and individual all-around final last week to focus on her mental health.

England cricketer Stokes, 30, is taking "an indefinite break" from the sport to prioritise his mental wellbeing and rest his left index finger.