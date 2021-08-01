Last updated on .From the section Olympics

India are competing in the women's hockey tournament at the Olympics for only the third time

India claimed a shock 1-0 win over Australia in the women's hockey to reach the semi-finals for the first time in their Olympic history.

Gurjit Kaur scored in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner to give India the lead against the three-time champions at Oi Hockey Stadium.

India then showed their defensive stubbornness to keep out Australia, who are ranked number two in the world.

They will play Argentina in the semis after their 3-0 victory over Germany.

Agustina Albertarrio and Victoria Granatto scored in the second quarter for Argentina before Valentina Raposo wrapped up the win with a goal in the fourth quarter.

India, whose men's team have also reached the semi-finals, and Argentina will be joined in the last four of the women's event by the winners of quarter-finals between Great Britain and Spain and the Netherlands and New Zealand.