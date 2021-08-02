Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Jack Laugher won a silver medal in the men's 3m springboard at Rio 2016

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

British divers Jack Laugher and James Heatly have both qualified for the semi-finals of the men's 3m springboard at Tokyo 2020.

Laugher, who won silver in the same event at Rio 2016, scored 445.05 from his six dives at the Aquatic Centre which saw him finish in sixth.

Heatly secured fourth spot after he posted 458.40 points with China's Wang Zongyuan leading the way with 531.30.

The duo will dive again in the semis on Tuesday with the final later that day.