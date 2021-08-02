Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Jade Carey's floor gold is her first Olympic medal

Great Britain's Jessica Gadirova finished sixth and twin Jennifer seventh in the Olympic gymnastics floor final as American Jade Carey took gold.

Carey, 21, faltered in the vault final on Sunday but looked composed as she took top spot in a high-quality floor final with 14.366 in the absence of defending champion Simone Biles.

Jessica Gadirova, 16, scored 14.00 while Jennifer earned 13.233.

Italy's Vanessa Ferrari took silver and Japan's Mai Murakami won bronze.

The Gadirova twins performed joyful, expressive routines as ever and further showed their promise for the future after earning team bronze earlier in the Games.

Shortly before the final, four-time Olympic champion Biles confirmed that she would compete in Tuesday's beam final after withdrawing from four other finals in Tokyo.

Carey was consoled by her team-mates after a stumble left her last in the vault final on Sunday, but Biles and the rest of Team USA were on their feet in the stands after the 21-year-old nailed a tumble-filled floor routine.

"The British team have come here and really performed well," Commonwealth gold-winning gymnast Craig Heap said on BBC TV of the Gadirovas' performance.

"It's absolutely phenomenal that these two young ladies did not look out of place at all in these finals."

In the men's rings final, China's Liu Yang took gold with 15.50, while compatriot You Hao claimed silver on 15.30 and Greece's Eleftherios Petrounias won bronze with a score of 15.20.

Gadirovas 'wonderful, positive young women' - how the public responded

Craig S: The Gadirova twins are absolutely phenomenal and should be proud of their efforts. Wonderful, positive young women.

Sarah Windrum: Meant to be doing my coursework today but I just LOVE watching the Gadirova twins perform!

Erasmo Recchioni: What an absolute delight the Gadirova twins are. So technically good and highly professional throughout.