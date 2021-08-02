Last updated on .From the section Olympics

At 43, Hubbard is the third oldest lifter in Olympic history

Transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard made Olympic history but failed to record a successful lift in the women's +87kg weightlifting.

She became the first openly transgender athlete to compete at a Games in a different gender category to the one in which they were born.

But after a failed attempt to lift 120kg and two failed efforts at 125kg in the snatch, her competition ended.

The New Zealander thanked the IOC for allowing her to compete.

She said: "I'm not entirely unaware of the controversy which surrounds my participation at these Games.

"And as such, I would particularly like to thank the IOC, for I think really affirming its commitment to the principles of Olympism and establishing that sport is something for all people, that it is inclusive and is accessible."

Emily Campbell claimed a historic silver medal as she became the first British woman to win an Olympic weightlifting medal, when she lifted a combined 283kg.

Gold went to China's Li Wenwen, who lifted an Olympic record 320kg, with the US' Sarah Robles claiming bronze with 282kg.