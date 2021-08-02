Tokyo Olympics: Laurel Hubbard out of weightlifting after failing to register successful lift

Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Laurel Hubbard
At 43, Hubbard is the third oldest lifter in Olympic history
Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC
Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard made Olympic history but failed to record a successful lift in the women's +87kg weightlifting.

She became the first openly transgender athlete to compete at a Games in a different gender category to the one in which they were born.

But after a failed attempt to lift 120kg and two failed efforts at 125kg in the snatch, her competition ended.

The New Zealander thanked the IOC for allowing her to compete.

She said: "I'm not entirely unaware of the controversy which surrounds my participation at these Games.

"And as such, I would particularly like to thank the IOC, for I think really affirming its commitment to the principles of Olympism and establishing that sport is something for all people, that it is inclusive and is accessible."

Emily Campbell claimed a historic silver medal as she became the first British woman to win an Olympic weightlifting medal, when she lifted a combined 283kg.

Gold went to China's Li Wenwen, who lifted an Olympic record 320kg, with the US' Sarah Robles claiming bronze with 282kg.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Tokyo 2020

Also in Sport