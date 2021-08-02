Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Lopez, who was competing in the 130kg category, was the only athlete in Tokyo aiming for their fourth gold in the same individual event

Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez has cemented his position in history by winning his fourth straight Olympic gold medal.

The 38-year-old Cuban beat Georgia's Iakobi Kajaia 5-0 at the Makuhari Messe Hall.

He is the most successful male Olympic wrestler of all time and only the fifth athlete in history to win four golds in the same individual event.

Lopez says he will retire after Tokyo 2020.

At the conclusion of the match, Lopez hoisted his coach on to his shoulder, carrying him around the mat in wild celebration.

He joins an exclusive list of athletes who have achieved this feat, including Paul Elvstrom (Finn sailing, 1948-1960), Al Oerter (discus, 1956-1968), Carl Lewis (long jump, 1984-1996), and Michael Phelps (200m individual medley, 2004-2016).