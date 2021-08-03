Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Leon Reid (centre) is a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist

Ireland's Leon Reid has reached the semi-finals of the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics while Kellie Harrington has secured a boxing medal.

Reid ran a season's time of best 20.53 to qualify for Tuesday's semi-final.

The 26-year-old is currently on bail after pleading not guilty to drugs and firearms charges in Bristol on 2 June.

Harrington is guaranteed an Olympic medal following a unanimous decision win over Algeria's Imane Khelif in the Women's Light (57-60kg) quarter-final.

Her semi-final will take place on Thursday against Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand with the aim of reaching the final on the last day of the Games on Sunday.

Reid, a 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, put any off-track issues behind him to produce a superb run in heat seven for the 200m.

His time, which left him fifth in his heat, was enough to reach the semi-finals in 16th place overall. The race takes place at 13:06 BST.

However Ireland's Marcus Lawlor was left disappointed as he missed out on a spot in the 200m semi-finals despite a season's best run of 20.73.

There was heartbreak for women's 400m runner Phil Healy, who agonisingly fell short of a place in the semi-finals by just 0.07 seconds and one position.

Olympics debutant Healy ran her heat in 51:98, which was the 25th best time with the top 24 moving into the semi-finals.

There was better news for Irish runner Andrew Coscoran, who secured a place in the men's 1500m semi-finals with a time of 3:37.11.