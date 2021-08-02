Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Serhiy Kulish (left) won a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics

It is bad enough if you have a wardrobe malfunction in an Olympic final - but it is even worse if the distraction causes you to shoot at your rival's target.

Serhiy Kulish was left cursing his luck when exactly this scenario cost the Ukrainian the chance of a medal.

The world number two, who won silver in the 10m air rifle in 2016, was hovering around fourth place when it happened.

"Who shoots into someone else's target? Only people like me," he fumed.

"The button on my jacket came undone and I felt some discomfort, but time passed and I had to make a shot so I didn't notice that I was already aiming for someone else's target."

The 28-year-old was the first of the eight shooters in the men's 50m rifle three positions final to be eliminated after his 35th shot was deemed to be worth nought.

China's Zhang Changhong won gold, the Russian Olympic Committee's Sergey Kamenskiy took silver and Serbia's Milenko Sebic bronze.