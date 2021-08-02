Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Adam Gemili's personal best over 200m is 19.97 seconds

British sprinter Adam Gemili's hopes of a medal in the men's 200m at the Tokyo Olympics were dashed as he pulled up injured in the heats.

Gemili, 27, had been aiming to improve on his fourth-placed finish at Rio 2016 where he missed out on bronze by three thousandths of a second.

A clearly distraught Gemili stopped immediately after leaving the starting blocks before walking to the finish.

"I can't believe this has happened. I am in so much pain," he told BBC Sport.

"In my last block start before I went into the cool room and I just felt my hamstring go. I just said strap it up and let me go out there and try, because you have to try.

"I felt like I had such a good chance as well. I have been training so well. This season has been really up and down and I had finally put together five to six weeks of solid work.

"I was ready to go out and win, try and get a medal, at least PB and I don't get that chance. I can't say anything else. It is the worst feeling in the world."

Fellow Briton Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, who clocked a season-best time of 20.56 seconds, also failed to advance to the semi finals.

Gemili, who is participating in his third Games, was also due to compete for Great Britain in the men's 4x100m relay heats that begin on Thursday.

His likely withdrawal continues a difficult Olympics for Team GB sprinters.

Zharnel Hughes was disqualified in the men's 100m final, while Dina Asher-Smith failed to make the women's 100m final and pulled out of the 200m after tearing her hamstring in July.