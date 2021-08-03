Tokyo Olympics: Dylan Fletcher & Stuart Bithell win gold, Karsten Warholm creates history, Simone Biles returns

Sailors Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell won Olympic gold as they started what Great Britain hope will be a medal rush on day 11 of Tokyo 2020.

Fletcher and Bithell clinched the men's 49er in a tense finish, pipping New Zealand's Blair Tuke and Peter Burling.

There is also the prospect of more British sailing medals, plus further chances in cycling, boxing and diving.

In one of the stories of the Games, Norway's Karsten Warholm won men's 400m hurdles gold with a new world record.

Warholm, 25, ran 45.94 seconds to win a final described as "truly unbelievable" by former British hurdler Colin Jackson.

Success for Fletcher and Bithell was Britain's 12th gold medal of the Games, a tally bettered only by China, the United States, Japan and Australia.

But earlier on Tuesday, another medal hope - British sprinter Adam Gemili - suffered injury heartbreak in the men's 200m.

A tearful Gemili said pulling up out of the blocks with a hamstring injury was "the worst feeling in the world".

Later, American gymnast Simone Biles will compete in the women's beam final (07:50 BST), having withdrawn from four other finals to protect her mental health.

A highly anticipated women's 200m final (13:50) sees Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah aiming to win a sprint double.

After already clinching 100m gold, she goes up against fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, US sprinter Gabby Thomas - the fastest woman over 200m this year - and Shauna Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas.

What else is coming up on day 11?

  • Athletics: British trio Keely Hodgkinson, Jemma Reekie and Alex Bell will be on the start line together in the women's 800m final (13:25).
  • Boxing: Britain's Pat McCormack, the 2019 world silver medallist, takes on Cuba's Roniel Iglesias in the men's welterweight final (11:05), while flyweight Galal Yafai could guarantee himself a medal (09:30).
  • Cycling: Could this be Britain's best day in the velodrome? Both Laura and Jason Kenny will be in action as the women's team pursuit (09:26) and men's team sprint (09:44) medals are decided.
  • Diving: British duo Jack Laugher and James Heatly go in the men's individual 3m springboard final (07:00).
  • Gymnastics: Joe Fraser is a medal threat for GB in the parallel bars on the final day of artistic gymnastics (09:00).
  • Sailing: Defending champion Giles Scott goes in the Finn class medal race (06:30-07:00).

'Worst feeling in the world' - injured Gemili out of 200m

Gemili, 27, saw his hopes of a medal dashed after injuring his hamstring in the final block start of his warm-up before going out for the heats.

He had been aiming to improve on his fourth place at Rio 2016, where he missed out on bronze by three thousandths of a second.

"I felt my hamstring go. I'm in so much pain. I said I just wanted to go out there and try. You have to try," said Gemili, who was fighting back the tears during his trackside interview.

"I can't believe it happened. I felt I had a good chance. It's the worst feeling in the world."

How has Team GB fared so far on day 11?

Canoeist Deborah Kerr, 23, missed out on a medal in her first Olympics, finishing eighth in the women's kayak single 200m as New Zealand's Lisa Carrington, 31, continued her dominance by winning a third consecutive gold.

"At least two girls either side could have been a winner so I knew it would be really tough. I'm really proud I've made it in," said Kerr.

Long jumpers Jazmin Sawyers, 27, and Abigail Irozuru, 31, were unable to win a medal as Germany's Malaika Mihambo took gold.

Boxer Caroline Dubois narrowly lost on points to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in the women's lightweight quarter-final, missing out on the guarantee of at least a bronze medal.

  • Comment posted by ToxicCarFume, today at 06:41

    A sailing Gold for team GB. Yessssss. True Olympic heroes of an Island nation.

    • Reply posted by Cosmic Hobo, today at 06:44

      Cosmic Hobo replied:
      Totally agree. Britannia Rules the waves.

  • Comment posted by cynic , today at 06:41

    Pull up your socks Team GB. We can't afford to still be behind Australia.

  • Comment posted by singingringingtree, today at 06:40

    The big funding goes in to athletics and the GB showing has been nothing short of embarrassing so far. Also rans in heats or knowingly unfit to race the majority. Some serious questions to be asked before the next funding cycle.

    • Reply posted by ToxicCarFume, today at 06:43

      ToxicCarFume replied:
      We seem pretty much finished at Athletics. Not sure that our track cyclists are up to it any more either as the other countries seem to have caught up in the last 5 years. Just hearing Clancy has pulled out and retired as I speak.

  • Comment posted by IAINW, today at 06:35

    I know its a controversial topic but I think christine mboma is making a mockery of the illogical testosterone distance rules. This isn't about whether she should run or not btw it's saying that common sense tells you that it will improve performance over all distances.

    • Reply posted by ToxicCarFume, today at 06:38

      ToxicCarFume replied:
      I though Hassan might be on something. I mean she had that coach that got banned and yet she got up from a fall and managed to smash the rest of the field on the last lap after being way behind in the heat then won the gold.

  • Comment posted by ToxicCarFume, today at 06:30

    I actually missed the 400m Hurdles Final as I was out on a long stupid o'clock run. Anyone else?

  • Comment posted by ToxicCarFume, today at 06:29

    Can I be the first to congratulate the Team GB Eventing Team on their Gold Medal yesterday. Since we were cruelly stopped from commenting.

    • Reply posted by Good Kind Crake, today at 06:33

      Good Kind Crake replied:
      And to Emily Campbell for the first ever medal for a female British weightlifter.

  • Comment posted by ToxicCarFume, today at 06:28

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules.

    • Reply posted by Jon, today at 06:31

      Jon replied:
      It’ll soon be troll o’clock.

  • Comment posted by IAINW, today at 06:27

    Kevin Young's 400mH stood for 29years and he was the first athlete to run sub 47s. Warholm has just run sub 46; unbelievable! Great run from all of the athletes behind him aswel.

    • Reply posted by Atomic Lizard, today at 06:30

      Atomic Lizard replied:
      Amazing. Top three in today's race were faster than Young's time.

  • Comment posted by Cosmic Hobo, today at 06:23

    Oh for a British Karsten Warholm! What a PERFORMANCE!! Our Track and Field are total dross (aside from middle distance perhaps). Sprinters? Don't make me laugh. They don't even count. I'm raging at the moment. Well done the rest of British athletes however (rowers excepted).

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 06:27

      JimmyC replied:
      Well done to anyone who has put themselves out there; trained, completed, made sacrifices to see who good they can be and see how they measure up against the best. That is what sport is about.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 06:22

    400h was amazing. For me, athletics is absolutely central to the Olympics, for races and moments like that.

    • Reply posted by ToxicCarFume, today at 06:33

      ToxicCarFume replied:
      It's just a pity that it is not really central to Team GB any more. We don't have those Gold Medal contenders any more. And with other European nations doing well - like the 100m Italian and the mentioned Norwegian 400m Hurdler I doubt we will do that much better in the European Championships. But at least we have a good swim team and new heroes in BMX.

  • Comment posted by big-kid, today at 06:19

    As an old 800m runner, I was telling my boy yesterday that Rudisha's 800m world record was the best ever in an Olympic final. Warholm today has probably proved me wrong. Truly Tremendous

    • Reply posted by Atomic Lizard, today at 06:27

      Atomic Lizard replied:
      Absolutely amazing by Warholm.

      To think that Young's WR had stood from Barcelona nearly 30 years ago until earlier this season; in this race the top three beat it!!

  • Comment posted by stoodstill, today at 06:09

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 06:17

      JimmyC replied:
      Ah you know what he meant. And calling him a primadonna ... Gemili is one of the nicest humblest guys you could come across in the athletics world, particularly in the sprint arena.

