Pat McCormack competed in the light welterweight category at Rio 2016

Pat McCormack won a silver medal for Great Britain after losing a hard-fought men's welterweight contest to Cuba's Roniel Iglesias in Tokyo.

McCormack, 26, was ranked as the top seed in the category but lost on unanimous points after a classy display by the experienced Iglesias.

The Cuban, 32, has joined an elite list of boxers to win three Olympic medals.

Earlier, fellow Briton Galal Yafai guaranteed himself a medal by winning his men's flyweight quarter-final.

That means Team GB has secured a record six medals in the boxing events at Tokyo 2020.

But 20-year-old Caroline Dubois missed out on the podium after a narrow loss on points to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in the women's lightweight quarter-final.

McCormack's silver was Britain's seventh medal of an excellent day which saw them climb up to fifth in the Tokyo 2020 medal table.

McCormack made a slow start as Iglesias, who won gold at London 2012 and bronze at Beijing 2008, took command and the Briton rarely looked like being able to turn the scorecards back in his favour.

Trailing on all five cards after the second round, McCormack knew he would need a knockout in the final round to win gold but the savvy Iglesias remained untroubled.