New Zealand's sprint canoeist Lisa Carrington showed her class with two quickfire golds at the Sea Forest Waterway.

The 32-year-old from Auckland first claimed her third consecutive Olympic title in the K1 200m sprint.

She continued her dominance of the event, setting a new Olympic best to beat Spain's Teresa Portela by 0.763 seconds.

Carrington then teamed up with Caitlin Regal to win the K2 500m event

She starts her bid for another gold on Wednesday in the K1 500m.

Boxer Sena Irie created history by becoming the first Japanese woman to win Olympic boxing gold, beating Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines.

Petecio, the 2019 world champion, had been looking to earn her country's first title in the sport.

But Irie, 20, was ahead after round one and although Petecio had the better of the second round, Irie edged it in the decider and her win was greeted with tears of joy.