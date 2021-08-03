Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Jayson Tatum is among the American players making their Olympic debuts

Team USA beat Spain 95-81 for the fourth Olympics in a row to reach the semi-finals in Tokyo.

Spain led by 11 points (40-29) in the second quarter thanks to some fierce defence and the scoring of Ricky Rubio.

But the defending champions came roaring back to level it at 43-43 by the break and took control in the third quarter.

Once again, Kevin Durant led the USA scoring with 29 while Rubio finished with 38 for the losers.

The USA will now take on either Argentina or Australia, who play in the last of the four quarter-finals at 13:00 BST.

Earlier, Slovenia secured their semi-final spot with a 94-70 success over Germany and they will face the winners of Italy and France who play at 09:20.

The Americans came into the game with a 16-2 Olympic and World Cup record against the team ranked just below them at second in the world.

They had also beaten the Spaniards in the 2016 Olympic semi-finals and in the 2008 and 2012 finals.