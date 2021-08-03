Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Ed Clancy won Rio 2016 team pursuit gold alongside Owain Doull, Steven Burke and Bradley Wiggins

Great Britain's Ed Clancy has withdrawn from the remainder of Tokyo 2020 and announced his retirement from track cycling after the recurrence of a persistent back injury.

Clancy, who helped Britain to Olympic pursuit gold at the past three Games, was due to compete in the men's team pursuit heats on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old also won omnium bronze at London 2012.

"I'm absolutely gutted that my Olympic career has ended this way," he said.

"But it would be unfair of me to try to carry on now I have aggravated my back injury."

The most successful team pursuit rider in Olympic history, Clancy won his first world title in 2005, aged 20, and has seven in all, including the 2010 omnium title, alongside his Olympic medals.

He said: "I've spent just over 20 years on the Great Britain cycling team and I see it as my family. I have achieved more during my time than I ever could have dreamed of - it's something I will remember for the rest of my life.

"It's been a pleasure, to the extent that if I could go back in time I would do it all over again."

Team GB posted Britain's fastest ever time in the team pursuit in men's qualifying but were only fourth best in 3:47.507.

Charlie Tanfield will join Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood in Tuesday's heats as Clancy's replacement.