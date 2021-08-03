Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Jason Kenny became Great Britain's most decorated Olympian as team sprint silver brought an eighth medal, after wife Laura took team pursuit silver.

GB's men had won the team sprint at the past three Games, while the women won the team pursuit in 2012 and 2016.

The women's team of Kenny, Katie Archibald, Neah Evans and Josie Knight were beaten as a dominant German side set a new world record of 4:04.242.

Kenny, Ryan Owens and Jack Carlin lost their final to the Netherlands.

Jason Kenny, 33, now has six gold and two silver medals - equalling the total medal haul of Sir Bradley Wiggins, although Kenny has one more gold and silver.

Laura Kenny, 29, is already the most successful British female Olympian with four golds and one silver, while equestrian rider Charlotte Dujardin is the most decorated with three golds, one silver and two bronze medals.

Should she win gold in the omnium or madison later in the week, Kenny will be the first British woman to have won an Olympic title at three Games.

Kenny broke her shoulder in January 2020 but the postponement of the Games gave her enough time to recover and compete, while Jason temporarily retired after Rio 2016 but returned a year later.

GB's women finished in 4:10.607, the bronze medal going to the United States as they beat Canada with a time of 4:08.040.

In the team sprint, the men recorded a time of 44.589, while the Netherlands set an Olympic record of 41.269 and France beat Australia to bronze in 42.331.

