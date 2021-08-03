Katie Archibald, Jack Carlin and Neah Evans have set their sights on gold in Paris 2024 after having to settle for silver in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Scots Archibald and Evans, along with Laura Kenny and Josie Knight, were unable to retain the women's team pursuit title Team GB won in Rio.

Carlin, Jason Kenny and Ryan Owens soon after were second in the men's sprint.

Evans echoed the team feelings as she told BBC Sport: "It wasn't to be this time, but we'll be back in Paris."

Britain had won the women's team pursuit in London 2012 and four years later, when the 27-year-old Archibald won her first Olympic gold as part of the quartet.

But this time Germany emerged as the surprise team to beat in the qualifying round and semi-final.

Britain set a new world record in the heats, only for the Germans to twice beat that mark and storm to a convincing win in the final.

Archibald said: "We are proud. We pulled it through to second best, a silver medal - three years to try again."

Evans suggested "it is really special" to mark her first Olympics with a medal having turned 31 on Sunday.

"We were reigning champions and the reputation of British cycling means there was great expectation, but there are so many strong nations and we came out fighting," she said.

Indeed, the two Scots were perhaps fortunate to reach the final uninjured having crashed into one another as they slowed down after beating the United States in the semis.

They survived to win silver and teammate Kenny, who now has five Olympic medals, admitted the Germans had surprised everyone in the first Olympic final she had reached and lost.

However, after 24-year-old Carlin helped Kenny's husband, Jason, to his silver, it moved the Englishman out on his own as Britain's most successful Olympian with wife Laura now holding the same accolade among British women.

Kenny has six gold and two silver, with Scotland's Sir Chris Hoy the only other Briton with six golds.

Along with Ryan Owens, Carlin and Kenny shaved three tenths of a second off the Olympic record to reach the final of the men's team sprint.

However, the Dutch trio, who have been dominant at the event in recent years, bettered that with a new record in the final.

Carlin, who is also at his first Olympics, said: "We came for more, but I think we can be proud of ourselves. We broke the record before the Dutch again took it off us. We are happy, but you just expect more."