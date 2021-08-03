Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Hashimoto made his international debut in 2009

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Daiki Hashimoto has cemented his place as the new star of Japanese gymnastics with his second Olympic title at Tokyo 2020.

The 19-year-old from the Japanese capital added horizontal bar gold to his all-around title and team silver.

He finished with a score of 15.066 to beat Croat Tin Srbic (14.900), with Russian team gold medallist Nikita Nagornyy in bronze with 14.533.

The teenager is taking the mantle from Kohei Uchimura, the 2012 and 2016 all-around champion.

Uchimura retired last week after failing to qualify for the final of the horizontal bars last week - the only event he entered in Tokyo.

Hashimoto had shown his talent in the event with fourth place in the 2019 World Championships, just two months after his 18th birthday, but he has played down comparisons with the seven-time Olympic medallist.

"I don't think I am at the same level as Uchimura yet," he said. "But I will do my best, practise more and try to live up to his reputation and level.

"If the Olympics had been held last year, I wouldn't have been able to accomplish what I have. I am very happy about what I did here. My hard work has paid off."