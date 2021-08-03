Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

The family of double Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty have backed his decision to take a short break from the sport.

The 26-year-old won two golds and a silver in Tokyo and now plans to take a month off to mentally recharge.

He will miss the International Swimming League, which begins next month.

"After the last Olympics, because it was all new, he hit a slump afterwards and he knew he didn't take care of himself," said his mother Caroline.

"After any major swim now, he takes a break from swimming so he can get back to a normal life. That's really important, to have that balance.

"He'll definitely miss the pool and within a few weeks he'll be itching to get back in but [coach] Mel [Marshall] is very strict, he's not allowed to.

"He needs that family time, he needs that normality because the training is so intense and especially with Covid, it's been quite rigorous," she told BBC Radio Derby.

Peaty, who has the 16 fastest times in the 100m breaststroke, arrived home on Monday with other members of Team GB following their flight from Tokyo.

Adam Peaty and team-mate Tom Dean in the arrivals hall at Heathrow following their flight from Tokyo

And he believes the mental health struggles of American gymnast Simone Biles and England cricketer Ben Stokes highlight the need for top-level athletes to try and strike a balance.

His partner Eiri Munro gave birth to son George last September, but time with them has been limited because of training for Tokyo and restrictions because of the pandemic.

"He's got to have down time to do what a normal person does. Last time he cycled, but this time he's running some swim camps and he'll spend a lot of time with George and hopefully he'll come home [to see us] for a bit," Caroline Peaty said.

Asked whether she had heard of other swimmers also needing a similar break, she said: "Not really. It's only just coming to light, people have only just started to talk about their own mental health.

"A lot of people have hid it beforehand and I don't think it's been taken seriously and now because of people such as Adam and the gymnast [Biles], it's becoming easier to talk about."

Peaty now has five Olympic medals in total - three golds and two silvers - and is also world, European and Commonwealth champion.

Adam Peaty also won gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay in Tokyo

Reflecting on his Tokyo triumph, Caroline Peaty told BBC Radio Stoke: "It's just been a whirlwind week. He's very focused, very tuned in to his body and what he needs to be doing, he's always been like that, though, so you can't doubt him, but it doesn't stop our nerves at home.

"Everyone said he's going to win this gold but there's some really good swimmers coming up now and they're always out to challenge, but he just embraces that.

"It takes a full commitment, he's had very little social life. During Covid he was training alone, he didn't have as much time with George that a new dad would have.

"He's not had much contact with his family and his friends, so hopefully we'll have a massive catch-up in these next few weeks."

She added: "At least he recognises when he needs to have down time, when he needs just to catch up with himself and just process everything.

"It's really important for all the athletes to have that catch-up with friends, have a bit of social life, just have a bit of normality."