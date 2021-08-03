Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Wlodarczyk holds the hammer world record of 82.98m

Polish hammer thrower Anita Wlodarczyk succeeded where Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Valerie Adams and Sandra Perkovic all failed by winning a third Olympic track and field title in the same event.

After Jamaican Fraser-Pryce could only finish second in the 100m, New Zealand shot putter Adams was third and Croatian discus thrower Perkovic could only finish fourth, Wlodarczyk was the last athlete who could achieve the feat.

Although the 35-year-old fouled her first attempt, she threw 76.01m in round two to take the lead and remained in control after that.

She extended her lead with 77.44 and then with 78.48 in round four - a season's best that sealed the gold and a place in history.

China's Wang Zheng snatched silver from Wlodarczyk's compatriot Malwina Kopron with her last throw of 77.03 compared to the Pole's best of 75.49

American DeAnna Price, the 2019 world champion and favourite after producing the best throw of 2021 in June, struggled in the final, finishing eighth with 73.09.