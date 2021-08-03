Frustrated Jemma Reekie vowed to "get better" after a personal best in the 800m was only good enough for fourth place in the Olympic 800m final.

United States' Athing Mo led from start to finish, with fellow 19-year-old Keely Hodgkinson taking the silver medal in a new British record.

Reekie lay second on the final straight but was caught by American Raevyn Rogers on the line for bronze.

"I definitely wanted a lot better than that," the Scot told BBC Sport.

"The time was good, but I know I'm in even better shape than that and it's just frustrating when you don't perform on the big stage because I've been flying in training. But I'll learn from it and come back stronger."

Reekie had headed to Tokyo with the sixth fastest time in the world this year and as the second quickest Briton, just behind fellow Scot Laura Muir.

With her training partner and house-mate having opted to concentrate on the 1500m, the 23-year-old believed she had a chance of taking gold, but her time of 1:56.90 was just short of Muir's Scottish record.

"You can't complain if you're fourth in the Olympics, but you can because you're just outside those medals," Reekie said.

"I'm not going to be that happy about it, but I can't reverse time - I can just progress and get better for next year. I wanted to win, but I think I will look back in a few years and think I've done well."

Reekie has already targeted a better performance - and maybe improved tactics - at the 2024 Olympics in France.

"I knew, if I executed the race right, I could have been right up there, but sometimes you have to learn and Paris isn't too far away," she said.

"I didn't quite get out as fast as I wanted to and into the position I wanted to, but that's 800m racing, it's always going to be really tough and the girls have done so well out there today."