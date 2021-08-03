Last updated on .From the section Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has received 68.8m online viewing requests on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, while 32.8m have tuned in to watch the action on BBC TV so far.

There have also been 20.6 million visits to the Olympic pages on the BBC Sport website and app after the Games' first 10 days.

The BBC is showing over 500 hours of live TV coverage alongside an extensive radio and digital offering.

After day 11, Team GB have won 13 golds, 17 silver and 13 bronze medals.