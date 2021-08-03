GB win double sailing gold and a silver

Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain won two golds and a silver as Giles Scott successfully defended his Finn title on a thrilling day in sailing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell won the men's 49er before Scott's triumph, while John Gimson and Anna Burnet secured silver in the mixed Nacra 17 class.

Requiring a top-five finish in the medal race, a late charge from Scott, 34, saw him snatch fourth to clinch his second gold.

And in an equally breathless finish, Fletcher, 31, and Bithell, 34, edged victory from Germany in their medal race to overhaul New Zealand for gold.