Biles won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics

American Simone Biles says she will "forever cherish" her "unique Olympic experience" after taking her overall Games medal haul to seven in Japan.

The four-time Olympic champion won bronze in the beam on Tuesday to add to the silver she won in the team event.

Biles had pulled out of the all-around, vault, floor and uneven bars finals in order to protect her mental health.

However, she returned for the beam on the final day of artistic gymnastics action, scoring 14.000 to finish third.

"[It's] not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second Olympics would go, but blessed to represent the USA," she wrote on Instagram.

"Thanks everyone for the endless love and support. I'm truly grateful. Leaving Tokyo with two more Olympic medals to add to my collection isn't too shabby!"