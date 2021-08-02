Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Sky Brown won bronze in the women's park skateboarding final at the Tokyo Games, making her Great Britain's youngest Olympic medallist of all time.

Aged 13 years and 28 days, Brown finished second in qualifying and took bronze after scoring 56.47 in her final run, having fallen in her first two attempts.

Brown has broken Margery Hinton's 93-year-old record to become the youngest athlete to represent Team GB at a summer Games.

Japan's Sakura Yosozumi, 19, won gold with a best score of 60.09, while 12-year-old compatriot Kokona Hiraki claimed silver with 59.04.

Brown showed great composure to settle her nerves and nail her final run, landing a kickflip indy - the trick that caused her to fall in her first two attempts.

She was clearly delighted to complete a clean run and her father Stu was overcome with emotion, but a nervous wait to find out if she'd done enough to take home a historic medal followed.

The eight skateboarders competing, with an average age of 17, showed incredible camaraderie throughout the final as they cheered every trick and consoled each other after each fall.

When Japan's pre-competition favourite Misugu Okamoto fell on her final run, confirming bronze for GB, Brown couldn't hold back the tears as she hugged her rivals before being lifted in the air by her father.

