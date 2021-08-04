Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Whittaker, who won a bronze at the 2019 World Championships, has impressed on his Olympic debut

Ben Whittaker won Great Britain's second boxing silver of Tokyo 2020 after defeat by Cuba's Arlen Lopez in the light-heavyweight gold-medal bout.

Whittaker lost on a split decision as Lopez added the title to the middleweight gold he won at Rio 2016.

Earlier on Wednesday, Frazer Clarke won bronze in the men's super-heavyweight after losing his semi-final to Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov.

Team GB have won a record six medals in the boxing events at Tokyo 2020.

The colour of two more medals will be determined when Galal Yafai goes in the flyweight semi-finals on Thursday before Lauren Price's middleweight semi-final bout on Friday.

On Tuesday, Pat McCormack claimed a silver medal after losing a hard-fought men's welterweight contest to Cuba's Roniel Iglesias, while Karriss Artingstall took bronze in the women's featherweight.

Clarke, who is the captain of GB's boxing squad in Tokyo, said he was proud of their performance.

"It's been an absolute pleasure to captain this team. It's been an honour. I might be the captain on paper, but there are 11 captains in this team," he said.

Clarke could 'never have seen' winning Olympic medal

Clarke joined Robert Wells (bronze 1984), Audley Harrison (gold 2000), David Price (bronze 2008), Anthony Joshua (gold 2012) and Joe Joyce (silver 2016) as a British super-heavyweight Olympic medallist

Clarke was unable to follow Whittaker into a gold-medal bout after his semi-final was stopped by the referee in the third and final round because of a heavy cut around the Briton's right eye.

The 29-year-old from Burton-on-Trent was trailing on the judges' scorecards before the stoppage.

Clarke was guaranteed at least a bronze following the disqualification of his quarter-final opponent Mourad Aliev for excessive use of the head.

But the cut he suffered in that bout opened up towards the end of the second round against 27-year-old Jalolov, who won for the 37th consecutive time to reach Sunday's final.

Despite the disappointment, Clarke celebrated winning bronze by raising both of his fists in triumph - an illustration of the hard work and disappointment he has overcome to secure an Olympic medal.

He was overlooked for selection at London 2012 in favour of Anthony Joshua - his former sparring partner and eventual gold medallist - and again at Rio 2016, where Joe Joyce was picked and won silver.

"It's not the fairytale I wanted but I am proud of myself - I gave a great effort," said Clarke.

"In the past 18 months I gave more sacrifices then I ever had. I'm Olympic bronze medallist - I could never have seen that for myself."

