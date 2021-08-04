Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Hannah Mills became the most successful female sailor in Olympic history as she and Eilidh McIntyre won 470 gold at Tokyo 2020.

They finished fifth in the medal race, but their earlier performances meant it was enough to hold off silver medallists Poland and France in bronze.

Mills, one of Team GB's flag bearers at the opening ceremony, won gold in the class in Rio and silver at London 2012.

GB have now won five sailing medals in Tokyo, three of which are gold.

McIntyre, 27, follows in the footsteps of her father, Mike, who won sailing gold in the star class at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.

Earlier, Britain's Chris Grube and Luke Patience finished fifth overall in the men's 470.

