Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Laura Muir was seventh fastest into Friday's 1500m final as the Scot continued her quest for a first major medal at Tokyo 2020.

The 28-year-old, who has three top-five World Championship finishes, eased to second in her semi-final in 4:00.73.

Dutch world champion Sifan Hassan, who is attempting an extraordinary 1500m-5,000m-10,000m treble, won in 4:00.23.

Defending Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya took the first and faster semi-final in 3:56.80.

Muir's British team-mate Katie Snowden, who ran a personal best 4:02.77 in the heats, finished ninth and failed to qualify.

Despite being the fastest Briton over 800m going into the Games, Muir has opted to concentrate exclusively on the 1500m in a bid to secure a podium place at least.

She is the third fastest woman in the field based on 2021 times behind Kipyegon and Hassan, with Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay and Genzebe Dibaba not taking part.

Williams makes 400m final

Williams' meteoric junior career was followed by injury and off-track problems

Great Britain's Jodie Williams advanced to her first senior global final as she broke 50 seconds for the first time in the 400m semis.

The 27-year-old, a former world youth and junior champion over 100m, ran 49.97 to take the second automatic qualifying spot behind defending champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo. Her time improves her personal best by almost a second and is the eighth best into Friday's medal race.

American great Allyson Felix, hunting her 10th Olympic medal, also made Friday's final, finishing second behind Jamaica's Stephenie Ann McPherson in her heat.

Britain's Ama Pipi failed to qualify with a seventh-place finish in her semi-final.