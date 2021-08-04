Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain's Liam Heath claimed bronze in a photo finish after making a "hesitant start" to the defence of his Olympic men's kayak single 200m.

The 36-year-old clocked 35.202 seconds to edge out Hungary's Kolos Csizmadia for third place.

Another Hungarian, Sandor Totka, won gold in 35.035secs with Italy's Manfredi Rizza taking silver.

Heath, who has now won medals at three consecutive Games, set an Olympic-best time of 33.985 seconds in qualifying.

"I was maybe a bit hesitant off the start and didn't reach my potential in terms of peak speed," Heath told BBC Sport.

"I am still happy with the performance. It is hard [another medal] to put into words. It is what you work towards to be at your best for these events."