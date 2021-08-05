Tokyo Olympics: Great Britain's Galal Yafai beats Saken Bibossinov to reach final
Great Britain's Galal Yafai will compete for gold after reaching the Olympic final with a relentless display against Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov.
The Birmingham fighter, competing in the 52kg flyweight division, was involved in one of the fights of the Tokyo Games and edged a split decision.
A high-paced opening saw Yafai score a standing count with a fine left hand.
And while Bibossinov rallied, Yafai did enough, taking the bout on three of the five judges' scorecards.
More to follow.
