Liam Heath secured Great Britain's 49th medal of the Tokyo Games with a gutsy display in the men's kayak single 200m on Thursday, as Galal Yafai produced a thrilling win in the boxing ring to reach the Olympic flyweight gold-medal match.

The pair served up the eye-catching moments for Team GB on day 13 of the Games, where Dina Asher-Smith also made a return to the track as Britain's 4x100m relay team secured a place in the final.

The relay story was not so positive for the US men's 4x100m team, who were deemed an "embarrassment" by American sprint legends Carl Lewis and Michael Johnson after being eliminated in their heat.

Elsewhere, 18-year-old Keegan Palmer put on a gripping display to win park skateboarding gold for Australia, who now sit fourth in the medal table, with the Russian Olympic Committee in fifth and Great Britain nudged down to sixth.

Great Britain will look to improve their medal tally when Holly Bradshaw competes in the women's pole vault from 11:20 BST.

An outside medal chance disappeared when Andrew Pozzi placed seventh in the men's 110m hurdles final, clocking 13.3 seconds as Jamaica's Hansle Parchment took gold in 13.04.

Heath recovers for bronze

Kayaker Heath - the Olympic champion in 2016 - initially looked like he may also come up short after a poor start to his final, only to find a surge that earned him a nail-biting photo finish for the bronze medal.

"I was maybe a bit hesitant off the start and didn't reach my potential in terms of peak speed," said Heath, who clocked 35.20 seconds behind Hungarian winner Sandor Totka on 35.03.

"I am still happy with the performance."

On winning another medal, he said: "It is hard to put into words. It is what you work towards to be at your best for these events."

Heath, who has previously said retirement after the Games was likely, added: "It has been a roller coaster, over such a long period of time in the extended Olympic cycle. So many highs and lows, so many tests and lessons. I am feeling really good, to be honest."

From factory to fighting for gold

Yafai also found himself lost for words after progressing to the Olympic final, where he will walk away with at least a silver medal.

The Birmingham fighter started at pace against Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov, scoring a standing count in round one before the contest developed into a thrilling back-and-forth affair.

Yafai hugged a visibly distraught Bibossinov as his narrowest of victories was read. He will now face Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in Saturday's 52kg flyweight final.

Yafai, 28, is a former car factory worker, and said: "I was doing the rubbish, picking up boxes, delivering parts. Just a skivvy job really. But now I'm on the verge of becoming Olympic champion.

"I can't believe it. It's ridiculous, it's a dream. It's the Olympic gold isn't it, man? Olympic gold is crazy. Just imagine being the Olympic champion."

And BBC Radio 5 Live boxing analyst Steve Bunce remarked: "He just wouldn't be denied. We'll get a gold from him on Saturday."

Track returns and 'embarrassment'

Elsewhere on Thursday, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson said she would be taking time to "heal my body and spirit" after injury forced her out of the Games.

Big-name injuries have blighted Britain's medal hunt on the track, including Asher-Smith, who withdrew from the 200m because of a hamstring complaint but chose to compete in the 4x100m relay on Thursday.

Asher-Smith ran leg three and along with Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot and Daryll Neita set a new British record of 41.55 seconds.

"There was never any doubt in my mind that I'd be lining up here today because the relay's really important, we got a bronze medal in Rio," Asher-Smith told BBC Sport.

But Team USA's efforts in the men's really were not enough as they finished sixth in a heat featuring some poor baton exchanges.

The US team won the event at the 2019 World Championships but have not won a 4x100m Olympic gold since 2000.

"This isn't rocket science," four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson tweeted.

"Trying to get two people running full speed to exchange a baton within a 20m zone requires practice! Especially when you haven't won this event since Sydney 2000 due to drops and zone violations!Embarrassing and ridiculous."

Nine-time Olympic gold medallist Carl Lewis added: "The USA team did everything wrong in the men's relay. The passing system is wrong, athletes running the wrong legs, and it was clear that there was no leadership. It was a total embarrassment, and completely unacceptable."