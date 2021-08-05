Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Stephanie Meadow carded an impressive five-under-par 66 on Thursday

Ireland duo Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire moved up the Olympic women's golf field after fine second rounds but remain some way off the pace in Tokyo.

Meadow's five-under-par 66 put her on four under with Maguire on the same mark after a 67 which left them sharing 12th - nine behind leader Nelly Korda.

US player Korda fired a 62 - which included a double bogey at the last.

Korda leads India's Aditi Ashok and Danish duo Nanna Madsen and Emily Pedersen by six strokes.

With the Irish duo having safely made the cut, they will be looking to move up the field on Friday to put themselves in contention to challenge for a medal in Saturday's final round.

Like Meadow, Leona Maguire carded six birdies on Thursday

Meadow, 29, produced a superb finish to her round on Thursday as she carded four birdies in her final five holes to move up from level par to four under.

"I just kind of managed it a bit better today I think," said Meadow afterwards.

"I still didn't have my best stuff but I gave myself a little bit more room on left pins and didn't short side myself so that was really the key.

"I hope I can start like that tomorrow. There's a lot of wedges on the last few, they're easy-ish holes and they moved the tee on 18 up today so all of those things contribute but I finally got comfortable, hit good shots and started to see it a bit better."

Like Meadow, Maguire, 29, fired six birdies in her round which included picking up a shot at the last which moved her level with her team-mate.

Diver Watson 15th in 10m platform event'

Irish diver Tanya Watson missed out on a place in the 10 metre platform final after a disappointing third dive in her semi-final led to her finishing 15 with only the top 12 progressing.

Watson, the first Irish women's diver to qualify for an Olympics, made an impressive start to the semi-finals as marks of 64.00 and 63.00 left her ninth after the opening two dives.

But the Southampton native, who competes from Ireland because of a Derry-born grandmother, could only manage a disappointing 39.15 in her next dive which effectively ended her hopes of progressing despite solid closing efforts which both earned her 56.00.

However, the 19-year-old was thrilled with her Olympic experience after coming through Wednesday's opening round.

"Making the semi-finals was amazing. To be able to go out there again and dive was great," she said.